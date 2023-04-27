Essex Property Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. — SAN MATEO, Calif. — Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3.62 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $153.5 million, or $2.38 per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in San Mateo, California, posted revenue of $412.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $412.7 million.
Essex Property Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $14.59 to $14.97 per share.
