Federated Hermes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The one of the nation’s largest managers of money market funds posted revenue of $382.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.2 million.