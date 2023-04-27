Fidelity National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $140 million. On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.51 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.50. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.08.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.81 billion.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.76 to $6.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.54 billion.

