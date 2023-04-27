First Foundation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 15 cents per share.

DALLAS — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $8.5 million.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $148.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70.5 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.2 million.