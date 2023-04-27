First Foundation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $8.5 million.
The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $148.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70.5 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.2 million.
