FirstEnergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $292 million.
The utility company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.17 billion.
FirstEnergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.44 to $2.64 per share.
