Gentherm: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — NORTHVILLE, Mich. — Gentherm Inc. (THRM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $8 million.
The maker of climate-controlled seats and other products posted revenue of $363.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.4 million.
Gentherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.
