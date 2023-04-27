Heritage Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $18.9 million.
The holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce posted revenue of $59 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.7 million.
