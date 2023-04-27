Interpublic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $126 million.
The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.18 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.
