IQVIA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $289 million. The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.45 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.61 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.26 to $10.56 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.15 billion to $15.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IQV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IQV

GiftOutline Gift Article