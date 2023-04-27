Knowles: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. — ITASCA, Ill. — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its first quarter.
For the current quarter ending in June, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 24 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $180 million for the fiscal second quarter.
