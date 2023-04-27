L3Harris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MELBOURNE, Fla. — MELBOURNE, Fla. — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $337 million. The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.86 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.87 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.24 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12 to $12.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.4 billion to $17.8 billion.

