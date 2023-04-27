Lennox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHARDSON, Texas — RICHARDSON, Texas — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $98 million. On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.83 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings to be $14.25 to $15.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LII

GiftOutline Gift Article