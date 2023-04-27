Lennox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas — RICHARDSON, Texas — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $98 million.
The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.
Lennox expects full-year earnings to be $14.25 to $15.25 per share.
_____
