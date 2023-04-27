Lincoln Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $121.9 million.
The manufacturer of specialized welding products and other equipment posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.
