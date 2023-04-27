Mondelez: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.08 billion.
The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $9.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.43 billion.
