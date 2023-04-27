Oshkosh: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. — OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $88.5 million.
The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSK