Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $62.6 million.
The holding company for Pacific Premier Bank posted revenue of $242.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $189.8 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.2 million.
