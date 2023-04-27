Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Premier Bank posted revenue of $242.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $189.8 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.2 million.