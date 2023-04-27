The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Patterson-UTI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 27, 2023 at 5:03 a.m. EDT

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $99.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $791.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $755.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTEN

