Principal Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 27, 2023 at 5:50 p.m. EDT

DES MOINES, Iowa — DES MOINES, Iowa — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported a loss of $140.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.44 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFG

