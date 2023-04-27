Principal Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa — DES MOINES, Iowa — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported a loss of $140.1 million in its first quarter.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.
The financial services company posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.44 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.22 billion.
