Redwood Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $5 million.
The specialty finance company posted revenue of $179 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.5 million.
