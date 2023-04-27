Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $300.3 million.
The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.
Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $12.20 per share.
_____
