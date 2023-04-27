The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Sirius XM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 27, 2023 at 7:35 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $233 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIRI

