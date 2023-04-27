Skechers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $160.4 million.
The shoe company posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Skechers said it expects revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.9 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $3 to $3.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.9 billion to $8.1 billion.
_____
