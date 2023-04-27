The Shyft Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NOVI, Mich. — NOVI, Mich. — The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.7 million. The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of chassis for Last Mile Delivery, RVs and other vehicles posted revenue of $243.4 million in the period.

The Shyft Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHYF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHYF

GiftOutline Gift Article