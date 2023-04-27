Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $183.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.65. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $10.30 to $10.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $15 billion to $15.3 billion.

