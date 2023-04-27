Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $183.1 million.
The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $10.30 to $10.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $15 billion to $15.3 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSCO