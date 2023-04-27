Valley National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Valley National Bancorp (VLY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $146.6 million.
The holding company for Valley National Bank posted revenue of $774.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $490.3 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $518.6 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLY