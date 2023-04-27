Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gross domestic product is the most widely cited yardstick for economic performance, but occasionally the data can be as mercurial as the weather. This is one of those times. A report Thursday showed that first-quarter real GDP in the US expanded at an annualized 1.1% pace, supported by a 3.7% pace of increase in consumer spending. That was largely the result of one of the warmest winters on record for many East Coast states, which encouraged people to update their wardrobes, attend live events and dine out with unseasonable frequency in the early part of the quarter.

Elsewhere, real consumption of motor vehicles and parts bolstered the results as well. In part, that reflected the flow of tax returns early in the quarter (by February, the Internal Revenue Service had processed 4.3% more returns than it did by that time in 2022), as well as dip buying in the used-car market (used-car and truck prices, though still elevated, have deflated from their early 2022 peaks, which may have brought patient buyers off the sidelines.) Both of those effects should prove just as fleeting as the weather. With still high prices and prohibitive financing costs, auto sales are likely to struggle on the whole.

This burst of demand from concurrent but idiosyncratic forces was so strong that even prices bounced higher in the quarter, and the snap reaction on Wall Street was that it would prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further in its battle against inflation (more on that later). Yields on two-year Treasury notes rose eight basis points to 4.03% after the report. But looking deeper, the numbers mostly show how the house of cards is being sustained by a streak of luck and increasingly overextended consumers.

Consider restaurants, the poster children of the first-quarter strength in consumer services. On a seasonally adjusted basis, US consumers have never spent as much of their disposable personal income on food services as they did in January, which goes to show how unusual the quarter was — and how hard it will be to go any higher.

For the past year, US consumption has been a story of shifting preferences. Once the pandemic came under control, consumers who splurged on Pelotons and iPhones reallocated their spending to the services that they had forgone in the years before. Earnings recessions roiled department stores and makers of household durable goods, but the experiential economy kept on humming toward full recovery, fueled by pent-up demand for sporting events, cruises and the myriad pastimes that were off limits in 2020. When the services economy sputters out, where will we will pass the buck? Will volatile inventories rebound? Perhaps the housing sector will bottom out and residential fixed investment will become a tailwind?

Maybe.

But for now, the most enduring engine to the economy remains services spending, and it may not be reliable for long. While the first quarter started off strong, other data releases have shown how the momentum waned as the months progressed. Nominal restaurant and bar sales fizzled out in February; consumer confidence slipped this month to the weakest since July 2022; and continuing jobless claims — though still extremely low — reached their highest since late 2021.

It’s easy to look at the top of the first-quarter GDP report and conclude that the economy remains “strong” — or, if you’re a central banker, even “too strong.” But most of that perceived strength reflects one-off effects that may have receded already, including that unseasonal weather effect, and it’s unlikely that the new numbers will change the Fed’s plan to raise interest rates by an additional 25 basis points and then stop. Anything more would risk inflicting unnecessary pain on an increasingly vulnerable economy. The first quarter wasn’t bad, but as Wall Street’s favorite meteorologist — JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon — likes to say, there are still “storm clouds ahead.” It would be foolhardy to judge the outlook from last quarter’s weather.

