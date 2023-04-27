Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eli Lilly & Co. has notched another victory in the obesity drug wars. The latest Phase 3 study for Mounjaro shows the drug is effective in helping people with diabetes lose a substantial amount of weight. It also shows, once again, that Mounjaro has the potential to help people lose more weight than Wegovy, a rival drug from Novo Nordisk.

Anyone following TikTok trends might think Wegovy — which Novo Nordisk also sells as a diabetes drug called Ozempic — was dominating the obesity market. But Lilly is clearly winning on the data. The stakes are high: The weight-loss market is estimated to be worth anywhere from $50 to 80 billion.

The drug is currently marketed to treat diabetes, and Lilly said today it is nearly done with its formal application with the Food and Drug Administration for obesity. Although people are already using Mounjaro off-label for weight loss, that formal FDA approval in obesity is expected at the end of this year or in early 2024.

Today’s data will support that approval. In the trial, people taking the highest dose of Mounjaro lost up to 15.7% of their body weight, whereas people on placebo lost just 3.3%.

At first blush, those results might feel like a miss. It was around this time last year that Lilly knocked everyone’s socks off with data from the first Phase 3 study of Mounjaro, which helped people with obesity lose over 20% of their body weight — the highest the field had ever seen and comparable to what many people lose with surgery.

But today’s weight loss data is in people with diabetes, a population that has a harder time shedding pounds. So far, Lilly’s drug has surpassed all of its competitors in that group (of note: the trial does not directly compare the drugs). Data in the trial “showed clear superiority in efficacy and tolerability” compared to a similar trial that Novo Nordisk ran for Wegovy, BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman said in a note this morning.

Those big weight loss numbers are translating into strong sales growth. First quarter sales of Mounjaro blew past consensus sales of $403.8 million to reach $568.5 million. Expectations are so high that at least one analyst predicts the drug could eventually bring in $25 billion in annual sales between diabetes and obesity patients.

But as I’ve written in the past, there are very real hurdles to achieving those lofty sales goals. Obesity drug companies need to convince insurers to pay for these expensive products that seem likely to require lifelong use. Currently, Medicare doesn’t cover obesity drugs at all, and Bloomberg recently found only 10 states that offer broad Medicaid coverage of the drugs.

To help their cause, companies are trying to show that their drugs don’t just cause weight loss, but can improve people’s health — and in turn, save the US on broader healthcare costs. Lilly is pouring boatloads of money into dozens of late-stage clinical trials aimed at demonstrating that the obesity drug can help with everything from sleep apnea to heart failure.

The importance of connecting weight loss to people’s health was clear on today’s first quarter earnings call as Lilly laid out its plans for maximizing the drug’s potential. Lilly executives took pains to point out the enormous estimated direct and indirect costs of obesity to the US healthcare system, and how alleviating the problem could benefit both individuals and society.

The next big milestones to watch? Data expected next year will answer the question of whether the drug can lower the risk of heart attacks and stroke in people with diabetes. It will take longer to assess whether the drug has health benefits in obese people who are otherwise healthy. Last year, Lilly launched a giant trial looking at whether the drug can help people with obesity live longer and have fewer heart attacks and strokes, though the study won’t be complete until 2027.

But Lilly is also trying to drive home the message that Mounjaro works better than Wegovy. Last week, the company quietly dropped a new study onto the government’s clinical trial-tracking site that will compare the two drugs head-to-head. That smaller trial should have data in 2025. TikTokkers, take note.

