Roger Scruton was a very English philosopher. He lived on a farm in Wiltshire surrounded by animals, including six horses and a black Labrador. His favorite pastime was fox hunting — dressed in traditional hunting pink. He revered institutions such as the monarchy and the (unreformed) House of Lords. His 50-odd books include On Hunting, Philosopher on Dover Beach and England, an Elegy.

Yet today this self-described “last Englishman” is more influential outside England than inside it. Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, regularly refers to him in her speeches. Mattias Karlsson, the leading intellectual of the Sweden Democrats, who are now part of the ruling coalition, has created a think tank called “Oikos” that claims the Englishman as an inspiration. (Oikos is a Scruton coinage from the Greek word for “home”). Viktor Orban, Hungary’s long-time prime minister, attended his funeral in Malmesbury Abbey, visibly moved, and frequently quotes from his friend’s writings.

The US-based Edmund Burke Society, which tries to provide intellectual heft to the “national conservative” movement that gathered around Donald Trump, regards Scruton as its intellectual godfather. (The society is putting on its first Nat Con Conference in Britain next month, to be addressed by two Cabinet ministers.) Conferences on Scruton’s work are springing up like mushrooms across the continent — there was one in Brussels on April 25 entitled “the defense of civilization.” Budapest boasts a chain of Scruton cafes that hold regular discussions of his work. The flagship of the chain displays various bits of Scrutonia — books, records, an old-fashioned gramophone and even a teapot.

Why has Scruton gone global? The answer to this question tells us a great deal not only about the career (and after-career) of a remarkable Englishman but also about the state of the global conservative movement.

Scruton was a heroic anti-Communist who made frequent trips behind the Iron Curtain to proselytize against the ruling ideology, on one occasion being arrested, interrogated, and deported. Fluent in Czech, he taught courses on the giants of European philosophy to people who were starved of anything but the gruel of party propaganda; he lectured on high European art, architecture and music to people condemned to live in Soviet-style council flats. He smuggled in photocopiers and fax machines so that samizdat versions of texts could be published. According to numerous accounts, he took enormous pains as a mentor, even arranging for students to take Cambridge University exams from their home countries, the first time that had ever happened.

Many of his pupils and friends from behind the Iron Curtain subsequently rose to positions of power in the post-Communist world. Many more heard the legend of the English philosopher who defied the authorities in order to spread civilization — the young Orban and several of his friends made a pilgrimage to Scruton’s farm to consult him after the wall fell.

Scruton was also an exile from British academia. Deprived of a regular income when he resigned from his chair at Birkbeck College, London, he had to scrabble around, churning out articles for the press, low-brow as well as high, and taking short-term teaching appointments in the US. This turned him into both a physical and intellectual wanderer, freed from the straitjacket of teaching a core curriculum to British students and able to rove all over the place, his soul rooted in England but his mind engaged with the world.

He was deeply influenced by two Germans, Hegel and Wagner. He made his living by writing — which meant producing pieces on a variety of subjects for US and continental publications as well as English ones. Scruton’s defense of the fox hunting includes a fascinating meditation on Hegel’s notion of alienation cured by “homecoming to our natural state.”

Scruton’s global influence depends a good deal on the fact that he got to the future first — he anticipated the end of conservatism’s romance with neo-liberalism and its turn toward questions of national identity. The book that made him famous — The Meaning of Conservatism (1980) — was a defense of traditional conservatism at a time when Thatcherism was reducing every social relationship into a nexus of contracts. Scruton continued to make a case not only for national identity but also for traditional architecture and environmentalism at a time when most official conservatives had become shills for global corporations. For him conservatism was always about making a home rather than renting a comfortable room in a global hotel chain.

Scruton’s influence grew with three developments: the 2008 financial crisis that discredited the neo-liberal elites he had always disparaged; the growing tensions between the technocrats in Brussels and the “peripheral” nations such as the UK and those in Eastern Europe; and the 2015 migration crisis. Scruton played a leading role in persuading Michael Gove to support Brexit which in turn led to Boris Johnson’s conversion. Theresa May’s 2017 Conservative manifesto was saturated with his brand of conservative philosophy. Eastern Europe’s love affair with Scruton, ignited by his role in the anti-Soviet resistance, was reignited by the region’s own conflicts with Brussels. His influence was also felt in Sweden, where enthusiasm for accepting refugees reached a peak in 2016 when it collapsed with the breakdown of social order in the suburbs.

Scruton’s combination of Englishness and erudition played an important part in feeding his reputation. Eastern European nationalists were infuriated by being dismissed as xenophobic know-nothings by bureaucrats in Brussels who combined financial power with cultural condescension in a uniquely infuriating mix. Who better to turn to than an Englishman who loathed Brussels but who also wrote learned books on Hegel and Wagner? Hence the Scruton café in Budapest where a teapot he once owned now resides. And hence the sartorial style of so many conservatives across the region. Many East European nationalists dress like English gentlemen — in tweeds and bowties — and cultivate enthusiasm for snuff and wine. Scruton wrote an oenophile column in the New Statesman for many years.

Scruton’s Englishness is also a key to his influence with Meloni and Karlsson. Invoking Italian conservative thinkers and traditions is a high-risk game given the stain of Mussolini. So English thinkers and traditions are invoked instead. Meloni frequently mentions Scruton in her speeches along with two other English conservatives, J.R.R. Tolkien, and C.S. Lewis, both of whom placed a high value on the nation state and Christian values. “In the many things he was so passionate about, from art and music to wine and being a country gentleman”, she told the Spectator, “he always knew how to embody the essence of conservatism as a way of life and never an ideology.” For Karlsson, Scruton provides a shield of sophistication for a party that had its roots in street brawling.

Scruton also got to the future first when it came to being canceled by the liberal establishment. He was squeezed out of his job at Birkbeck College in London for displaying his conservatism in public rather than keeping it as a private vice: he wrote controversial articles in the Times and published a magazine, the Salisbury Review, which questioned multiculturalism. At the end of his career, when he was both a “Sir” and a Fellow of the British Academy, he was drummed out of his position as chairman of the government’s Building Beautiful Commission on the basis of supposedly racist comments in an interview with the New Statesman which subsequently turned out to have been doctored.

Now that canceling has become an industry, gobbling up more victims every day, a growing variety of people, from conservatives to gender critical feminists to classical liberals, are turning to him as both a case study and an inspiration. His voluminous writings provide an excellent description of what it is like to be canceled and how that merciless machinery works. They also demonstrate that there is life after cancellation — indeed that there may be a much richer intellectual life outside universities than within them.

There is a great deal of danger for Scruton’s reputation in the global cult of Scruton. During his lifetime, Scruton wasn’t always judicious in who he associated with or indeed what he said. He embraced Brexit as a cause without sufficiently recognizing that it would lead to the rise of a mountebank such as Boris Johnson. He was pals with Orban despite the fact that he was turning Hungary into a kleptocracy rather than a “home.” Unscrupulous people can easily mine the millions of words he published for quotes to support their causes or besmirch his reputation.

Yet the Orbanization of his reputation is as misleading as it is dangerous. At his best, Scruton saw conservatism as a corrective to liberalism rather than a call for the restoration of the ancien regime. Conservatives no less than liberals are partisans of Friedrich Hayek’s “constitution of liberty.” Scruton was embraced by Vaclav Havel as well as Orban. The Czech Republic awarded him its Medal of Merit (First Class).

The good Scruton still has much to teach us. He understood that day-to-day politics is downstream from intellectual and cultural life — that if you want to shape the future of politics you need to shape ideas. He broadened political thought rather than narrowing or toxifying it by applying serious thought to questions that have too long been ignored by all sides of the ideological debate. Why can’t we build beautiful buildings anymore? How can we behave as stewards of the countryside? How can we prevent the corruption of human nature by, say, the mass availability of ever more depraved pornography? How can we preserve high civilization in an increasingly vulgar world?

Scruton may not always have provided the right answers, but he almost invariably asked the right questions.

Adrian Wooldridge is the global business columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at the Economist, he is author, most recently, of “The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World.”

