After the hors d’oeuvre, the main course. It was a given that activist pressure on Restaurant Group Plc would ramp up sooner or later, after the owner of the Wagamama restaurant chain delivered an underwhelming strategic plan last month that sent the shares down 15%. The latest dish arrives with some fresh ingredients and a sharpness that will make it harder for the company’s leadership to resist the calls for change.

First, the forces arrayed against TRG have become more substantial. Seth Fischer’s Oasis Management Co., which opened its campaign in mid-February by urging an independent strategic review, said on Tuesday that it has almost doubled its stake in the underperforming London-listed company to 12.3%. That would make it the largest shareholder, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. The Hong Kong-based investment firm complained it had been rebuffed in earlier attempts to engage with the board. It is now carrying a bigger megaphone.

Second, Oasis has returned with a specific demand. The firm is urging shareholders to vote against TRG’s pay policy and veto the re-election of remuneration committee Chair Zoe Morgan at next month’s annual general meeting. Oasis objects to the replacement of a performance-linked long-term incentive plan from 2020 with a restricted share plan that awards stock without a direct connection to operational or shareholder return targets.

Oasis is now clearly aligned in that objective with another activist investor, Irenic Capital Management. The New York-based firm, whose stake in TRG became public last month, said it had told Chairman Ken Hanna and Chief Executive Officer Andy Hornby that it intended to vote against the remuneration policy, and had suggested the board adopt a plan “that more closely links compensation to shareholder returns.”

The investors are targeting TRG at a point of vulnerability. The restricted share plan has drawn opposition from shareholders in the past, with 37% voting against it in 2020, about 20% the following year and around 32% in 2022, according to the Oasis release. Given that the median vote for the directors’ remuneration report among FTSE Smallcap companies last year was 95% in favor, that’s a significant level of dissent. BlackRock Inc., Fidelity International and Aviva Plc are among institutions that have criticized the policy, Oasis said.

It gets more personal. Oasis also called the CEO’s £674,450 ($840,500) base salary disproportionately high, comparing it with the £428,900 average for similar-sized companies in a 2022 Deloitte study, and “tone deaf” in light of TRG’s history. The shares have lost 74% since Hornby became CEO in August 2019.

The pay structure may be less than optimal; the more salient issue, though, is what happens to the business. Putting the spotlight on remuneration serves as a lever to pressure the company for change.

TRG, in rebutting Oasis’s request for a board seat, said the activist hadn’t put forward any strategic ideas. It can no longer complain about a lack of clarity. Irenic, founded by Andy Dodge and Elliott Investment Management alumnus Adam Katz, says TRG should own only Wagamama:

The path forward at The Restaurant Group should be clear. Dispose non-core assets, de-lever, and grow Wagamama – a brand that has excellent unit economics and a substantial global runway... There is no reason for further delay in an asset sale program. It is time to get on with it.

TRG is a ragbag of different businesses, some performing well, others clearly less so. Besides the flagship Wagamama chain, there are Brunning & Price pubs, Frankie & Benny’s American-Italian restaurants, a concessions division that sells food at airports, and the Chiquito, Firejacks, Coast to Coast and Barburrito brands.

Given the collapse in the share price and a surge in leverage, a natural question is what TRG might sell to improve performance. The company doesn’t aid that task with a lack of divisional disclosure and a communications strategy that, in essence, insists that everything is going swimmingly. (“TRG has performed strongly compared to the casual dining sector in recent years,” the company said in an emailed response to the Oasis statement. It said it’s consulting with major shareholders on the remuneration policy.)

Wagamama may not be to the tastes of some people (such as this writer), who find its food mediocre and its service indifferent. But the numbers suggest this is where TRG should focus its energies. Outlets opened in the past four years excluding central London achieved returns on invested capital of between 35% and 40% in the last financial year, according to TRG’s annual report.

Brunning & Price is also performing well, but the company is no longer adding sites, saying in its annual results that expansion will resume “when capital costs of quality pub assets moderate.” In other words, prices are high. On that basis, shouldn’t TRG be selling the pubs and pouring investment into the higher-return business? After all, the synergy between an Asian-style noodle chain and a portfolio of mostly rural taverns isn’t immediately obvious.

The activists are still at the table, and getting impatient with the service. These restaurant chiefs may need to move faster, especially if they want a tip.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business and infrastructure out of London. A former editor and bureau chief for Bloomberg News and deputy business editor for the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder.

