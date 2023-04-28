Renovated 1956 house on the market for nearly $6.7 million

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This house, with its fancy white oak cabinetry, cathedral ceilings and walls of windows, wasn’t always so extravagant. When renowned economist Alice Rivlin owned the property, in Northwest Washington’s Forest Hills neighborhood, it was still a basic one-story mid-century modern house with a basement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rivlin lived in the house, built in 1956, from 1983 until her death in 2019 (during which time she held prestigious, high-level positions, in and out government, such as founding director of the Congressional Budget Office and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution).

D.C. developer Coba Properties bought the house in February 2022 when, according to chief executive Jay Gross, it was identified as an “interesting property” that was “well positioned on the lot.”

“We worked pretty much every available day to get it to the condition that you see today,” Gross said. “This is my favorite house that we’ve built to date. And we’ve done a lot of them. I think the overall aesthetic of the home is really special.”

The developers kept the basement and first-floor footprint, and added two stories and landscaping in what Gross called an adaptive reuse of the existing house. The year-long renovation resulted in an uncluttered Scandinavian interior with a mid-century modern exterior, the latter in keeping with the history of the property and the neighborhood.

A covered patio with skylights leads to a front door with asymmetrical windows. A free-standing white oak cabinet in the foyer serves as both a closet and a “key design and architectural piece of the home,” Gross said.

The cabinet separates the foyer from what Gross calls the great room, an open-concept space that includes the kitchen and breakfast area, the dining and living room, and glass doors that open to a deck. The great room also connects to a mudroom and a powder room.

The kitchen has painted cabinets and natural wood cabinets of rift-sawn (for a straight grain pattern) white oak. It also has a reeded island and a reeded stove hood (meaning they are decorated with semi-cylindrical moldings). White marble countertops match the backsplash. A walk-in pantry is attached.

On the other side of the foyer, a family room provides a gathering space more private than the great room. Down the hallway, an in-law bedroom has a full en suite bathroom. An elevator, which connects all the levels, is next to the bedroom.

The primary bedroom suite, on the second floor, has a nearly 22-foot-high vaulted ceiling and three large closets, including a room-size walk-in closet with a built-in dresser and a tray ceiling. The en suite primary bathroom has a soaking tub, a two-sink vanity and a shower with a seat. A laundry room and three more bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom, are also on this floor.

The third floor has indoor and covered outdoor spaces with views of Rock Creek Park. There is a lounge with sliding glass doors, a wet bar and a powder room next to a rooftop deck and a storage room.

A sixth bedroom, with an en suite bathroom, is on the basement level. The recreation room on this level is connected to a storage area, a laundry room, another mudroom, a covered patio and a two-car garage.

The property has a backyard and driveway, and is near shops on Connecticut Avenue NW.

$6,695,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/8

Approximate square-footage: 7,720

Lot size: 11,186 square feet.

Features: This expanded and updated house, originally built in 1956, is still mid-century modern on the outside, but the interior, with its high ceilings and uncluttered spaces, is attributed to Scandinavian influence. The house has three stories (up from one) and a finished basement, all connected by an elevator. It has a rooftop deck and a deck off the main level, a covered patio off the basement and a two-car garage.

Listing agent: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith , HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties

