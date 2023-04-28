Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Get Ready for Another Lost Weekend When banks have a problem, we all have a problem. That was a central learning from the implosion of 2008, and last month’s sharp market reversals in the wake of the failures of several sizeable regional banks showed that it held good. Expectations for the Federal Reserve turned on a dime. For a succession of weekends, survivors of 2008 suffered flashbacks as they awaited news of the latest institution in trouble, be it Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank or Credit Suisse Group AG.

Another such week lies ahead. Confidence in First Republic Bank appears to be shot. Somehow soon, it will be put out of its misery, whether through a sale or some kind of formal government closure. The banking problem remains unfixed. And yet, this coming weekend is inspiring relatively little tension. Why not? Let’s count the ways.

In FANGs We Trust

If any institutions are “too big to fail” these days, they are the FANGs — the giant internet platform groups whose acronym initially spelled Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google. Extremely powerful, in businesses that are still growing and look competitively impregnable, these companies lead the market. The bank problems have had no great impact on them as yet, and the story of the first-quarter results as they have trickled out this week has been that their ability to make money at will remains undimmed. In the case of Meta Platforms Inc., faith even seems to have been restored. For the first time, it is back above the level hit the day after disastrously received results for the fourth quarter of 2021, when its market cap dropped by $250 billion in one day:

For a crude measure of how much good news for the FANGs can calm the market even when banks are failing, here is the combined market cap of the KBW Banks index, which includes the 22 biggest commercial banks in the US, and the NYSE Fang+ index, which includes 10 tech behemoths. It’s no wonder investors seem able to keep calm and carry on:

How much do investors owe to the FANGs? If we define them to include eight companies — Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Meta, Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. — then they have accounted for all the S&P 500’s growth this year. The other 492 stocks are down slightly, according to Bloomberg Opinion contributor Jim Bianco, who compiled the numbers. That predates Meta’s earnings. With the FANGs around, you can understand why investors feel comfortable ignoring the banks.

Swiss Neutrality

Another big reason for calm is that the system seems to have digested the collapse of a global institution that was undeniably systemically important, and barely missed a beat. Credit Suisse Group AG, for all its difficulties in recent years, remains a far more important institution for the rest of the world than Lehman Brothers was back in 2008. And yet its forced fire sale to rival UBS Group AG seems to have satisfied everyone that the problem is over. UBS’s share price has wavered widely in the last month, but its direction is plainly upward:

This was a massive event for the Swiss economy, to which UBS and Credit Suisse are central. And yet the Swiss National Bank pressed on with a 50 basis-point hike in its target rate last month, days after the deal had been announced. Implementation risk could be huge, as numerous earlier financial megadeals have shown, and a lot of bankers will lose their jobs. But on the face of it, if any problems are emerging in the effort to smoosh together two vast banks, there’s no sign of it in market prices as yet. If a fire sale of Credit Suisse can pass off this quietly, why worry about First Republic?

Credit Is Calm

Tightening lending standards, a financial crisis, or a recession should all make it far more expensive for companies to borrow through the bond market. This hasn’t happened. The SVB failure caused a brief tick-up in the spreads at which both investment-grade and high-yield bonds traded compared to five-year Treasuries, but not to levels that were at all troubling. Spreads have since tightened:

There’s some circularity here. If confidence were lost in the banks, then spreads would be expected to widen. But as it stands, the bond market, a very important mechanism for funding companies in the US, is showing minimal concern, and that in turn eases the pressure on the banks.

It Depends on the Bank

This crisis has driven into the finances of medium-sized institutions that are big enough to cause some damage if they go down, but aren’t on the official list of banks deemed too big to fail, and therefore subjected to tighter regulations. Those banks are generally in better shape and are seen — correctly — as safer. So the most systemically important banks seem to be all right. JPMorgan Chase &Co.’s shares gained almost 10% in the week after its first-quarter results came out. They have the added advantage, compared to some of the troubled banks, of extensive securities and investment banking businesses. If the economy picks up later this year, and the Fed starts cutting rates, they should be fine.

This summary from the Canadian firm Palos Management explains neatly why the bigger banks are still OK:

The first quarter’s performance of the big four was consistent with a broad consensus that the big banks have capitalized on massive depositor inflows, clearly related to the well-documented liquidity stresses facing their smaller, regionally based brethren. This should come as no surprise. The panic-fueled depositor exodus from the smaller banks to the larger “too big to fail” banks is simply a rational decision. Protection of capital rules.

A recession or renewed downturn for the markets would be bad news for shareholders but not, the market seems to believe, too dangerous for creditors. Credit default swaps of Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan show continued calm:

The banks in danger are the ones that can fall without bringing others with them. In practice, it’s wise to be careful about that reasoning, because bank failures can add up. Numerous collapses by sizable regional banks would be a problem. But for now, the logic is that the only banks that might fail are the ones that can safely be allowed to do so.

We’re Braced for This

Stock markets have taken account of the problems for banking. The degree of banks’ underperformance suggests that a lot of bad news is already embedded in prices. The broad S&P 1500 banks index has plumbed new depths compared to the rest of the market. Since 1998, when confidence peaked with a series of megamergers such as the union of Citibank and Travelers Group, banks have underperformed by 80%. The latest incident has brought them down to the relative low set during Covid. They’ve never recovered from the Global Financial Crisis:

Beyond price data like this, subjective surveys also suggest that investors are alive to the issues. Rich Bernstein, the veteran strategist who heads his own advisory firm, pointed to the Bank of America survey of fund managers:

Fund managers’ portfolios are underweighted bank stocks more than any other group, and they now view a bank credit crunch as the biggest tail risk. This suggests that the risks are well known. If fundamentals do improve, then it could imply a stronger weight in the sector might be appropriate. For the time being, however, we feel comfortable with our sizable underweight.

If the market has already taken evasive action and braced for the worst, the calm around First Republic makes more sense.

Collective Action

Having listed all the reasons why investors are treating this stoically, it’s necessary to return to classic collective action problems, which I’ve written about already this week, to explain why there are still reasons for concern. The banking system is a classic of the genre. Under fractional reserve banking, the entire system is reliant on some degree of trust. Banks do not have enough cash to cover all their deposits, should all depositors choose to ask for them at once. In the event of a bank moving into trouble, the rational course of action for any individual is to pull money out, even though collectively that is exactly what could bring about collapse.

Arguably the most worrying element of the First Republic imbroglio is that a big coordinated effort was made a month ago to avert such a scenario, and it doesn’t seem to be working. When big banks agreed to place $30 billion on deposit with First Republic last month, it was meant to short-circuit that problem. By agreeing to invest at once, they overcame their own collective action problem. The brute fact of such a block of money landing in the accounts gave depositors reason to trust that it was safe to leave their money in. And the gesture itself should have made everyone more confident.

That’s why the news that First Republic’s deposits were still falling was so serious when it was announced earlier this week. Even with such coordinated action to prove that it’s safe, people still want to move their money. In such circumstances, it was vital to reassure investors that all was well — and so the decision by its executives not to take questions may prove to be a fatal mistake.

This isn’t just a problem for a few idiosyncratic banks. Across the system as a whole, deposits are declining, although the total cash piles being kept on deposit still appear to be larger than they would have been had they merely continued to grow in line with the pre-pandemic trend:

In terms of changes in deposits, or the rates at which money is leaving or entering accounts, then the following chart from Dom White, economist at Absolute Strategy Research Ltd. in London, suggests that something very different is afoot. Since the early years of the Great Depression, when the US banking system collapsed, broadly defined bank deposits have never fallen anything like as fast as they are at present:

If there is an obstacle to shoring up the banks it’s that the problem is different from previous crises. There’s no particular reason at present to think that they’ve made bad loans that won’t be repaid. That’s not the reason to take out money. Instead, the problem is that deposit rates have stayed at rock bottom levels for years, and suddenly money-market funds offer a much better alternative. If the Fed wants to keep rates high to fight inflation, which it plainly does, then it will continue to attract money out of deposits and make life harder for banks.

While the yield curve remains inverted (in other words, long bonds unusually carry a lower rate than short-dated bonds), then the disincentive to lend will continue, as will the appeal of moving to short-term money market accounts rather than deposits. And despite a sharp move in the yield curve during the scariest few days last month, two-year bonds still yield much more than the 10-year Treasury:

One final problem is that investors, and not for the first time, are relying on an implicit government guarantee. The decision last month to make the depositors of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank whole, even though many had money far above the deposit insurance limit, set a precedent it will be difficult to escape. SVB’s clients, it has been widely broadcast, tended to be wealthy entrepreneurs. If they’ve been rescued, it will be politically impossible not to extend the same courtesy to everyone else. That implies either greater deposit insurance premiums — which will make it that much harder for bank deposits to compete for customers — or higher expenditure by the government, or most likely a combination of both.

The possibility of a repetition of 1929 or 2008 indeed looks slim, and the stakes for First Republic are not as high as they were in many of the tense meetings in the fall of 15 years ago. But the possibility that the difficulties for the banks continue to put a lead weight on the economy is very real. With rates and the yield curve where they are at present, there’s a real chance of a serious economic slowdown. And that in turn is why so many are prepared to bet that the Fed won’t keep rates where they are for much longer, and that encourages them to keep paying for stocks.

Survival Tips

It’s cool to set a trend. Survival Tips in recent weeks has offered you long playlists on Apple Music and Spotify on Americana, and breakup songs. Now it’s catching. My colleagues over at Bloomberg Law offer this Spotify playlist of songs that have been the cause of big intellectual property disputes. Personally, I think they might have added Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve, which for many years was credited to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Meanwhile, our redoubtable competitors at the Wall Street Journal offer this playlist of personal theme songs. Maybe they could add Three Little Birds by Bob Marley. Have a great weekend everyone.

John Authers is a senior editor for markets and Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A former chief markets commentator and editor of the Lex column at the Financial Times, he is author of “The Fearful Rise of Markets.”

