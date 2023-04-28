House lawmakers call for dramatic increases in child labor penalties

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the Biden administration attempts to crack down on illegal child labor, Congress is considering legislation to dramatically increase penalties on employers that exploit underage workers. A bill introduced Thursday in the House with more than 30 Democratic sponsors would increase penalties up to $700,000 per violation for breaches of federal child labor protections that result in death or serious injury. It also includes up to 10 years of jail time for repeat offenders.

Bipartisan legislation introduced in March in the House and Senate would fine employers up to $601,150 for each violation causing serious injury or death, matching the White House’s proposal that was included in versions of President Biden’s sweeping “Build Back Better” agenda.

The Labor Department can issue fines of up to $15,138 per violation under the Fair Labor Standards Act, a 1938 law that limits the hours and types of work that can be performed by minors, and $68,801 for violations that cause serious injury or death.

“If you’re talking about a large corporation, [the fines are] the equivalent of pennies,” said Reid Maki, director of advocacy at the Child Labor Coalition. “It’s not even something that they notice.”

Federal labor protections have not been strictly enforced; the Labor Department has fewer than 1,000 inspectors to police tens of millions of U.S. businesses. State officials are frequently the foremost investigators on child labor abuses, experts say, but local fines vary and are sometimes negligible.

Because the potential penalties are so small, experts say, some employers find it cost effective to use underage workers in certain situations, even if the company winds up paying fines.

“A lot of places price this into the cost of doing business,” said Judy Conti, government affairs director at the National Employment Law Project. “It is tantamount to a meaningless slap on the wrist.”

Federal regulators and children’s advocates are grappling with a surge in reports of child labor across the country.

The Labor Department in March reported a 69-percent increase in minors employed in violation of federal law since 2018. Between 2018 and 2022, federal regulators opened cases for 4,144 child labor violations covering 15,462 youth workers, according to federal data.

A parts supplier for automaker Hyundai in October paid $30,000 in fines to the federal government and $35,000 to Alabama regulators after it was found to have employed children as young as 13 in an assembly plant. The company reported almost $124 million in 2022 net income.

In February, the Labor Department fined Packers Sanitation Services, a subcontractor in meatpacking plants throughout the South and Midwest, $1.5 million for illegally employing 102 minors, assigning children as young as 13 to use caustic chemicals to clean “razor-sharp saws,” head splitters and other dangerous equipment.

It was the maximum allowable fine under federal law, but regulators and children’s advocates decried the amount as minimal.

“That $1.5 million fine represented about a day of their income,” Maki said.

Within weeks of issuing that penalty, federal labor officials asked Congress to increase fine amounts, and said it would partner with immigration officials to identify employers illegally employing children and coordinating on child trafficking investigations.

“Fines for the use of child labor should reflect the damage that is being done to these children, as well as deter abhorrent behavior by employers,” Seema Nanda, the Biden administration’s top labor lawyer, said in a statement Friday. “We have urged Congress to increase fines to hold offenders accountable and will continue in this effort.”

Republican-controlled states are also pursuing legislation to strip certain child labor protections, loosening rules that prevent children from working long hours in dangerous conditions, and eliminating crucial record-keeping steps that ensure underage workers are old enough to perform hazardous jobs.

A new law in Arkansas passed earlier in April increased the state’s minimum child labor fine from $50 to $100, and maximum from $1,000 to $5,000. It was enacted less than a month after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) approved legislation rolling back the state’s child labor laws.

