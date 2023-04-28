One Friday a few weeks ago, Deutsche Bank AG was trying to avoid being sucked into the crisis that had engulfed Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse Group AG. Now the German lender is back on the front foot, agreeing to a deal for UK stockbroker Numis Corp Plc.

Beware of seeing this as a colossal vote of confidence in London.

The transaction isn’t what Deutsche’s shareholders were expecting. The bank quit equities trading in 2019. Buying Numis risks looking like a reversal of that strategy by rebuilding in a subsector of the UK — a market itself seen as a backwater. For £410 million ($511 million) in cash, the buyer obtains a reputable local brand, some incremental client relationships, a team of bankers, traders and research analysts and some equity trading infrastructure.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s acquisition of the historic Cazenove stockbroker is the model. But both those firms were in stronger positions than is the case here. Moreover, making a success of Cazenove has been a tortuous slog at times.

Deutsche can afford this addition even as it raises its dividend and looks to return cash to its shareholders. Yet the deal is not exactly cheap relative to earnings — Numis’s net income is forecast to be just £12 million this financial year — and Deutsche will need patience to make it work.

There is logic to the pairing. Numis’s revenue helps Deutsche get more out of its own bulge-bracket cost-base. Both banks are hoping their partnership will generate business neither would get alone, which makes sense. While Deutsche and Numis say there’ll be no significant job cuts, it’s clearly going to more efficient to run the combined UK investment banking business on a single platform. Attrition will do a lot of the heavy lifting, preserving Numis’s culture looks like a challenge.

But just how lucrative is UK corporate finance going to be? The country is about a fifth of the European market for deals and fundraising work. There is, however, very little outbound M&A of size (the pharma giants being the exception). UK company chief executive officers tend to be unambitious, facing pressure to divert cash to dividends rather than investment to appease a risk-averse domestic investor base. Jumbo share sales are rare.

Numis’s mid-cap space is where the action is. The private equity industry likes to fish around smaller UK companies for buyout opportunities when it can get financing. But if mid-sized companies ever need capital, the amounts are small.

Meanwhile, the cost of being in equities has risen with increasing compliance. An unintended consequence of European regulation has been to make it harder to earn money from writing research on small and mid-sized stocks. Numis’s annual net income over the last decade has averaged roughly £25 million.

Against that backdrop, Deutsche’s offer, pitched at a 72% premium to Numis’s undisturbed share price, is clearly hard to reject. Nor is it surprising that the lead shareholder, billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, has given his support. There’s a drought of corporate activity just now, especially in the UK equity capital markets business. Even if Numis’s shares were trading at the offer level in 2021, there’s considerable uncertainty surrounding how long it will take for the stock price to recover.

Numis is arguably the leading firm in its niche and the Deutsche transaction secures its legacy in a challenging industry. The other small UK brokers will surely now find it even harder to compete with their strengthened rival and will be weighing their options. As for UK companies more broadly, firms like Numis are in the business of defending them against foreign takeovers. When even the advisers are cashing out, it’s hard to feel very optimistic for the rest.

