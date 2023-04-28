The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Aon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 28, 2023 at 6:10 a.m. EDT

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $5.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.29 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.

Aon shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased nearly 8%. The stock has climbed 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AON

