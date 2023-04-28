Aon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.
The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.
Aon shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased nearly 8%. The stock has climbed 7% in the last 12 months.
