Aon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.29 per share.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $5.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.17 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.

Aon shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased nearly 8%. The stock has climbed 7% in the last 12 months.