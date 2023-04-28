ArcBest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. — FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $71.3 million.
The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.
ArcBest shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.
