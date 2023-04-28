ArcBest: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FORT SMITH, Ark. — FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $71.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

ArcBest shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 27% in the last 12 months.

