Ares Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Ares Management LP (ARES) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $94 million.
The private equity firm posted revenue of $813.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $654.5 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $694 million.
Ares Management shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.
