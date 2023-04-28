Banco Santander-Chile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile — Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $167.3 million.
The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $478 million, which missed Street forecasts.
Banco Santander-Chile shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSAC