Bloomin' Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $91.3 million.
The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Bloomin’ Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 67 cents.
Bloomin’ Brands shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.
