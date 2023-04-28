Carter's: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $36 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $695.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Carter’s expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $605 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Carter’s expects full-year earnings to be $6.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $3 billion.

