Carter's: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $36 million.
The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $695.9 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in June, Carter’s expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 50 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $605 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Carter’s expects full-year earnings to be $6.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $3 billion.
