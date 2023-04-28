CB Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. — CARMICHAELS, Pa. — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $4.2 million.
CB Financial Services shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $21.77, a fall of 10% in the last 12 months.
