Dana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio — MAUMEE, Ohio — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $28 million.
The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.58 billion.
Dana expects full-year earnings in the range of 25 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $10.35 billion to $10.85 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAN