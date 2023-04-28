First Hawaiian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU — HONOLULU — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $66.8 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $262.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $216.3 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.5 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHB