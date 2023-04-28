Gentex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $550.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $544 million.