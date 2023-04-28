The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Gentex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
April 28, 2023 at 8:12 a.m. EDT

ZEELAND, Mich. — ZEELAND, Mich. — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $97.6 million.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $550.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $544 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNTX

Loading...