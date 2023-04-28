Gentex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZEELAND, Mich. — ZEELAND, Mich. — Gentex Corp. (GNTX) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $97.6 million.
The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products posted revenue of $550.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $544 million.
