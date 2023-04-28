Imperial Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta — CALGARY, Alberta — Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $923 million.
The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $8.96 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.38 billion.
