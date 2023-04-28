New York Community Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $2.01 billion.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $652 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYCB