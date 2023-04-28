NVent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON — LONDON — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Friday reported net income of $93.8 million in its first quarter.
For the current quarter ending in June, nVent expects its per-share earnings to range from 66 cents to 68 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.73 per share.
