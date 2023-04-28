Shenandoah Telecom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70 million.