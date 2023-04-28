Stellar Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $37.1 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $147.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $123.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.7 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STEL