You probably won’t be surprised to learn that graduates of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology make more money than those of any other top US university — with those receiving federal student aid earning a median income 10 years after starting college of $124,213 a year. More surprising may be that, for those receiving federal aid, MIT is among the least expensive of American universities, costing an average of just $5,084 a year with living costs, books and supplies included.

On the other end of the spectrum for universities in the Top 25 of the current US News & World Report rankings (of which there are 28 because four are tied for 25th place) is New York University, with the highest average cost for federal aid recipients and the third-lowest median income for former students — although I should note that the cost estimates here are for the 2020-2021 academic year, and NYU increased financial aid substantially in 2021-2022.

These data are from the just-released annual college scorecard from the US Department of Education, which gets the cost statistics from its own Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and the income statistics from the Internal Revenue Service. The income numbers aren’t all that surprising and reflect what students major in as much as the quality of institution. MIT is full of engineers, while NYU has lots of visual and performing arts majors. That Penn and Princeton graduates earn more than Yale and Harvard grads surely has something to do with Penn having an undergraduate business school and Princeton a relatively large engineering school.

The cost statistics are more revealing, as they reflect differences in resources and priorities among institutions, as well as the somewhat dysfunctional nature of the US higher education system. (They also are a useful corrective to university financial aid letters that, as Bloomberg News reported this week, usually understate or gloss over the true cost to students.) MIT has the country’s sixth-largest university endowment, at $27.4 billion, according to Bloomberg’s college endowment tracker, behind — in descending order — Harvard, the University of Texas system, Yale, Princeton and Stanford. NYU is in 35th place, at $3.5 billion. It’s not just a question of resources, though. Nos. 7 and 8 on the endowment list, the University of Pennsylvania and University of Notre Dame, have nearly identical endowments ($20.5 billion compared with $20.3 billion) but much different average costs for students receiving federal aid ($14,851 a year compared with $32,369). Keeping costs manageable for students from lower- and middle-income backgrounds seems to be be a much higher priority at Penn than at Notre Dame.

Students who receive federal aid represent a clear majority of US college students these days. Survey data collected for the Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics in the 2017-2018 academic year showed that 59.1% of all undergraduates received federal grants, loans or both, with the share rising to 59.6% at four-year public colleges and universities and 64.2% at four-year private nonprofit ones. More recent administrative data show the percentage of students at all colleges who receive federal grants rising from 42.6% in 2017-2018 to 51.8% in 2019-2020.

These percentages do appear to be lower at elite private universities. NCES data indicate that 20% of MIT undergraduates received Pell grants, the main form of federal student grant, in 2020-21, compared with 19% at Stanford, 22% at Princeton and 18% at NYU. These schools all offer need-blind admissions, but high admissions standards and the composition of the application pool still mean most of those who get in are from affluent backgrounds. You can also be reasonably affluent and still get at least some financial aid at elite schools. About 60% of MIT undergraduates do, with 93% of the money coming from the university. These financial aid recipients pay an average of $19,599 a year, which is a lot higher than the $5,084 paid by the smaller group that receives federal aid, but still quite low relative to how much MIT students can expect to earn.

For students who do qualify for federal aid (it’s determined by a formula that weighs income, assets, family size and other factors), the richest private institutions are now a bargain compared with most top public universities, even for in-state students. There is, however, a fair amount of variation among states, with Pennsylvania and Virginia imposing the highest costs on students and Florida and Indiana the lowest.

California also stands out for having many excellent public universities that offer a pretty good deal for in-state students of all incomes and are well integrated with the state’s community college system, paving an even lower-cost pathway to a University of California degree. In many other states, public universities remain a relative bargain for in-state students too affluent to qualify for much or any financial aid but are no longer especially affordable for anybody else — which begins to raise the question of why they’re still public universities.

Meanwhile, the big-endowment private universities are a spectacular bargain for the students from low- and middle-income families who get in, but the number of students involved is quite small. MIT, Stanford, Princeton, Columbia and Harvard together account for only about 0.3% of US four-year college undergraduate enrollment and have only 15% as many undergraduate students as the University of California system. Public institutions are still where most postsecondary education in the US happens, and the fact that so many of the top ones now cost close to $20,000 a year even for in-state students receiving federal aid is not an encouraging development.

A couple of other things stood out as I dug through the Department of Education data (the full set is available here). One was that the most expensive four-year schools for students who receive federal aid include a lot of specialized art, design, music and theater schools whose graduates don’t make much money. Some of these are excellent schools, but for students who don’t have rich parents, they can be debt traps. (I’ve used a different chart design here to make space for the full names of the institutions, since they are generally less well known. I realize it’s still squeezed for those reading on mobile phones but figured more names was better than fewer.)

Landmark College in Putney, Vermont, is for students with learning disabilities, so I wouldn’t hold the low median earnings of its former students against it. Also worthy of note is Gnomon, a school of “visual FX, games and animation” in Hollywood that was founded in 1997 and offers certificate programs and individual courses as well as a four-year bachelor of fine arts. Its graduates earn about as much as Harvard’s. Those of Santa Clara and Fairfield Universities earn even more, demonstrating that it is good for graduates’ earnings to be located in two of the richest places in the country (Silicon Valley and Fairfield County, Connecticut). Also out-earning Harvard grads are the products of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, another Massachusetts STEM school founded four years after MIT, and the Los Angeles campus of West Coast University, a specialized health-care school.

My other discovery was that STEM and specialized health-care schools dominate the list of four-year institutions whose undergraduates go on to earn the most. That wasn’t exactly shocking, but I was a little surprised to see three less-than-world-famous health sciences schools — along with the science-and-engineering-focused Claremont Colleges, Harvey Mudd — topping MIT.

Projected earnings shouldn’t be the only measure of a college’s success, but for students relying on loans to pay for their degrees, they’re extremely important. At the schools in the above chart, the payoff is big enough that borrowing generally makes sense. At way too many well-regarded US colleges and universities, it really doesn’t.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• A New MBA in the AI Era? There’s an App for That: Lionel Laurent

• America’s Educational Superpower Is Fading: Adrian Wooldridge

• AI-Proofing Your Career Starts in College: Allison Schrager

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Justin Fox is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business. A former editorial director of Harvard Business Review, he has written for Time, Fortune and American Banker. He is author of “The Myth of the Rational Market.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.