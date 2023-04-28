Bank regulators to release recommendations on avoiding another crisis

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal banking regulators will release recommendations Friday for how rules should change for midsize institutions like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, as they aim to prevent a repeat of last month’s meltdown. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The announcements will also report on what went wrong after the implosion of the two banks spurred two weeks of economic panic and forced an emergency government intervention in March. That crisis appears to have been contained, but officials have been seeking to explain what regulators missed, and how two poorly managed banks could so quickly threaten the broader financial system. All the while, the unknown fate and plunging share price of First Republic has left regulators and industry executives scrambling to find a solution that doesn’t send that bank crashing, too.

First, on Friday, the Federal Reserve will unveil its probe of SVB. Then the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation will put out its findings around Signature, to be followed on Monday with a report on whether the rules governing deposit insurance should change. (Typically, the FDIC ensures deposits up to $250,000, but in the thick of the recent crisis, government officials decided to backstop all deposits at both banks to avoid a wider catastrophe.) The Fed and FDIC regulate different banks, with the FDIC overseeing state-chartered and regional banks that are not members of the Fed system, as SVB was.

“It’s going to really set the stage for regulatory reform,” said Derek Tang, an economist at the research firm LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics. “It establishes the tone of what exactly went wrong. There are the laws that are written by Congress, and then those laws are taken by these regulators and applied. It’s figuring out exactly where it went wrong — and likely, it’s on several different layers, not just one.”

The Fed’s report, led by Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, is expected to include proposals that would strengthen rules on banks with over $100 billion in assets, likely through stronger capital and liquidity requirements. It may also call for strengthening on other rules for midsize banks that were eased in 2018 and 2019 — which Barr had publicly opposed before joining the Fed in 2022.

The Fed’s probe is designed to be wide-ranging, and in a rare move, will include confidential information about SVB that is typically only visible to government regulators. It could also outline failures by Fed supervisors to warn SVB and make sure those warnings were heeded. It may examine interest rate risk in the banking system more broadly, a hazard that Fed leaders were briefed on before SVB’s failure. And it could look at how the historic bank run was turbocharged by panic on social media, which few experts ever anticipated.

“I wasn’t predicting that the next day there’d be a bank run. I had no idea. I was not expecting that — nobody was expecting that,” Barr told The Washington Post recently. “But it goes back to the fundamental thing I was saying before: Nobody can predict these things. You just have to be humble about them, and that’s why we need more robust rules.”

The Fed and FDIC were quick to announce their probes, with Barr telling Congress that “any time you have a bank failure like this, bank management clearly failed, supervisors failed, and our regulatory system failed.” But may lawmakers and economists are skeptical of regulators’ abilities to investigate themselves. Last month, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said that regulators “appear to have been asleep at the wheel” and that Barr’s investigation amounted to “an obvious inherent conflict of interest and a classic case of the fox guarding the henhouse.” Congress is also expected to launch its own inquiry.

Republicans and Democrats are also at odds over whether the 2018 and 2019 push to ease, or “tailor,” rules on the banking system is to blame. Congress changed laws for certain banks in 2018 on a bipartisan vote urged by the Trump administration, and the Fed further eased the rules the following year. But the banking system is extremely complicated, and it may never be clear how much tailoring directly contributed to last month’s shock.

Still, the White House is pushing for tougher rules. Biden has called on federal regulators to tighten the rules for banks with $100 billion to $250 billion in assets. Biden also asked the FDIC to exempt community banks from the fees that cover the costs of depositor rescues. Administration officials say none of Biden’s proposals require a vote from Congress and can be implemented by the regulators themselves.

